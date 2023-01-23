You are here: Home - News -

Envelop appoints BDM for the North

by:
  • 23/01/2023
Packaging partner Envelop has appointed Ashley Bailey as business development manager (BDM) for the North of England.

Her new role involves strengthening existing new specialist lending relationships and forging new ones to extend Envelop’s business links in the North.

She will also be tasked with building supplementary distribution channels in addition to developing and supporting intermediary partners across the firm’s lending panel.

Bailey (pictured) has spent the past five years as a telephony business development manager at Santander, working with a range of intermediary firms across the mortgage sector.

Prior to that, she was a business banking relationship manager.

The rebrand from First 4 Bridging (F4B) to Envelop took place in September 2022 to reflect growing enquiries involving complex residential transactions, buy-to-let, second charge, commercial term loans and development finance.

Donna Wells, director at Envelop, said: “We have ambitious growth plans and targets in place across the business, and Ashley is one of a number of important additions who will help us achieve these lofty expectations.

“The northern regions continue to generate opportunities for an array of property professionals, with a growing number of advisers utilising the experience and expertise of packagers to tap into rising demand for specialist and alternative forms of finance.

“As such, it’s vital that we provide our introducers with a strong, dedicated support network which Ashley, alongside our Manchester-based intermediary support centre, will deliver.”

