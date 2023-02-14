Damian Thompson joins Nationwide as director of landlord

Damian Thompson has been appointed director of landlord at Nationwide, where he will be responsible for overseeing its landlord offering.

This will include the products and services available through the mutual’s specialist buy-to-let lender The Mortgage Works.

Thompson has over 25 years of experience in retail banking and most recently worked at Aldermore as its group managing director of retail finance. He worked at the lender for nearly five years, having joined in 2017 as director of mortgages before leaving in 2022.

Thompson has also worked at Newcastle and Principality Building Societies.

At Nationwide, he will work alongside Henry Jordan, director of home and Ian Andrew, director of intermediary relationships. He will report into Nationwide’s director of mortgages and financial wellbeing, Rachael Sinclair.

Thompson (pictured) said: “Having worked in building societies previously, I understand the huge importance of the mutual sector and the role it plays within the wider financial services industry. That’s why I’m delighted to have joined Nationwide to head up its landlord operation.

“The Mortgage Works is one of the leading buy-to-let lenders and I’m really looking forward to driving it forward to ensure we develop our product range and further increase our support to landlords up and down the country.”

Sinclair added: “I’m really pleased that Damian has joined the society. His breadth of experience across the mortgage market and understanding of the mutual sector will be invaluable.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him as we look to further develop our landlord and buy-to-let offering through The Mortgage Works.”