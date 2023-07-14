You are here: Home - News -

News

No fault eviction claim to be made ‘every 15 minutes’ this summer, Generation Rent says

by: Noora Ismail
  • 14/07/2023
  • 0
No fault eviction claim to be made ‘every 15 minutes’ this summer, Generation Rent says
Analysis by campaign group and charity, Generation Rent, has estimated that a Section 21 claim will be made every 15 minutes over the six-week summer holiday, equating to up to 90 per day.

The data based on government mortgage possessions statistics showed that almost 61,000 no fault eviction court proceedings have been initiated by landlords since the government promised to end Section 21 in 2019. Section 21 allows landlords to evict tenants without needing to give a reason.

The Parliamentary debate to make unfair evictions unlawful is not scheduled to take place before the autumn.

Delays to the Renters (Reform) Bill will put more renters at risk according to Generation Rent who say that further holdups to reform could result in potentially 3,787 unfair evictions. If the Section 21 notice is valid, then tenants will be unable to challenge the decision.

Generation Rent has called for the government to immediately schedule the Renters (Reform) Bill’s Second Reading as a priority for when parliament next sits so renters can be protected.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said: “The summer holidays are nearly here but parliament is not summer-ready. Despite promising four years ago to outlaw arbitrary evictions, the government has failed to table the second reading of the Renters (Reform) Bill.

“We are now seeing the desperate situation in which every 15 minutes over the summer a renter will be packing their bags, not to go on holiday but because they are being evicted from their home.”

He added: “Recent soaring rises in rents on new tenancies mean that many families will no longer be able to afford to rent near their children’s schools if they are evicted.

“Delays in parliament are leading to despair across the country. Urgent action is needed to end unfair evictions and Generation Rent will keep not stop campaigning until renters are protected.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Noora Ismail

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.