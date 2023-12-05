You are here: Home - News -

Thousands of sales in limbo after conveyancing cyberattack ‒ reports

by:
  • 05/12/2023
Thousands of sales in limbo after conveyancing cyberattack ‒ reports
Significant numbers of housing transactions have been impacted by a cyberattack on a technology firm.

CTS, a provider of IT services to legal firms ‒ including conveyancers ‒ was last week struck by a cyber attack. Around 80 legal businesses are believed to have been affected by the attack.

As a result, large numbers of potential property transactions have been frozen, leaving them in limbo. National reports found that Nationwide alone has 600 cases currently affected by the cyber attack, with thousands of deals overall likely in stasis.

The cyber attack has had a big impact on the property market, because without access to the CTS services, conveyancers have been unable to process key documents required by lenders, meaning funds have not been released and deals held up.

The BBC spoke to one vendor who has moved into rented accommodation after selling their home but being unable to complete on an agreed deal for a new property because of the situation. She said she had had no communication around when the deal could potentially go ahead.

CTS has said that it is working “around the clock” to restore services, but said it was “unable to give a precise timeline for full restoration. 

It added: “We will continue to communicate directly with those of our clients which are impacted by the service outage, providing regular updates on the status of our work to restore services and our investigations into the incident.”

John Fitzsimons is a freelance journalist and has been writing about money since 2007. A former editor of Mortgage Solutions and loveMONEY, he has written for titles including the Mirror, the Sunday Times, the Sun and Moneyweek, covering everything from bank accounts and mortgages to football season tickets and rare coins.

