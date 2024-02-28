You are here: Home - News -

News

Principality BS widens non-EEA mortgage policy

by:
  • 28/02/2024
  • 0
Principality BS widens non-EEA mortgage policy
Principality Building Society has made changes to its lending policy for non-EEA (European Economic Area) applicants.

Principality Building Society will now lend up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) for EEA and non-EEA applicants, and has shortened the time a non-EEA national needs to have lived in the UK from three years to two. The latter change is subject to the applicant passing a credit score. 

The mutual has also reduced the amount of time an applicant needs to have remaining on their visa from two years to 12 months. 

These changes were made in response to feedback from brokers. 

Helen Lewis, national intermediary manager at Principality Building Society, said: “As a lender, Principality has engaged with brokers to help identify how we can develop our criteria to support their clients. We have taken a common-sense approach to lending, understanding that not every case is straightforward. Feedback from brokers suggests there is an increased difficulty finding a suitable solution for their non-EEA clients. 

“The introduction of these changes to our lending criteria will hopefully make mortgages more accessible for clients looking to purchase a home in the UK.” 

The amendments form a series of revisions made by Principality Building Society regarding non-EEA mortgage applicants, including making exceptions for people in high demand or with highly skilled roles, such as NHS workers. It also increased income multiples for newly qualified professionals and NHS workers. 

In its most recent results, the mutual reported a £1.1bn annual rise in its mortgage book to £9.3m for the year ending 2023. 

Principality Building Society posted an underlying profit before tax of £60.3m in 2023, up from £43.5m in the previous year. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.