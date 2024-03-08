You are here: Home - News -

News

Last year’s home-sellers made average gains of £74,000 – Zoopla

by:
  • 08/03/2024
  • 0
Last year’s home-sellers made average gains of £74,000 – Zoopla
People who sold their home in 2023 made an average gain of £74,000, data from a property listing site showed.

Zoopla analysed information on home-sellers from the Land Registry and found that, on average, someone selling their home in 2023 had lived there for nine years. 

The data also showed that nine out of 10 homes were sold above their original purchase price, despite the falls in average house prices over the year. Of the one in 10 homes that sold at a loss, the average markdown compared to the original purchase price was £17,000. 

Home-sellers in London made the largest gains when selling, at an average of £137,000, while those in the North East had the smallest profit of £30,000. 

Those in the capital who lived in their homes longer made the most gains, as did people who bought their home after the 2007 financial crisis. 

For Londoners who lived in their home for more than 15 years, a gain over £250,000 was made between sales. 

 

Value in detached homes and bungalows 

Although demand for detached homes fell by 41 per cent last year, this property type generated an average capital gain of £137,000 when sold.

Bungalows received the second-largest average gain of £102,000. 

People living in smaller properties had smaller gains, with an average of £81,000 for semi-detached houses, £65,000 for terraced homes and £30,000 for flats. 

Izabella Lubowiecka, senior property researcher at Zoopla, said: “Most homeowners who sold in 2023 made meaningful capital gains that, for many, will have provided important financial support for their next home move. It’s positive news, considering house prices posted modest price falls for the first time in 11 years.

“Lower levels of house price growth mean the potential gains in future are unlikely to be as strong as in the past, which is why more households are looking further to find their new home and seek better value for money.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.