Property Franchise Group rolls out use of Coadjute tech across branches

The Property Franchise Group has rolled out the use of Coadjute’s services following a five-month pilot period.

The estate agency group has 16 brands across the UK in 930 locations, including Hunters, CJ Hole and Martin and Co.

The group will be using Coadjute’s digital property data packs and smart forms, which aim to help agents comply with National Trading Standards Estate and Letting Agency Team (NTSELAT) guidance.

Last month, new guidance was issued with a requirement to provide more material information to homebuyers.

Coadjute’s technology is able to access a range of data sources, which can then be transferred to various property forms, including property information questionnaire (PIQ), Buyer and Sellers Property Information (BASPI) or TA6, to be shared with the seller and conveyancer.

The Property Franchise Group said branches saved an average of 25 minutes per transaction during the pilot, which totalled around 39 working days over the period.

The firm said this would help to speed up transaction times and reduce fall-through rates.

Adam Noonan, group commercial director at The Property Franchise Group, said: “We’re delighted by how the Coadjute pilot performed and are looking forward to building on these results in future. We know that, in today’s market, consumers are increasingly anxious about the whole process, and by offering access to the Coadjute network, we can help to ease these concerns and offer a level of transparency around the process, whilst speeding up transaction times.

“Coadjute’s technology enables everyone in the property transaction a clear view of what is happening and when, thanks to the real-time connection.”

Need for ‘cutting-edge technology’

Glynis Frew, group franchise training and development director at The Property Franchise Group, added: “TPFG is committed to delivering real and discernible value to our franchisees and their customers, helping them to win instructions and offer a best-in-class service that allows them to stand out from their competition.

“It takes more than great training and ongoing support to deliver outstanding service to our customers; we also need cutting-edge technology, which is where Coadjute comes in.”

Dan Salmons (pictured), CEO of Coadjute, said: “When the team at TPFG came to us, they were looking for a technology solution that could make a real difference for their franchisees and customers.

“Coadjute’s ability to pre-fill digital property data from multiple sources and enable it to be shared securely got great feedback from the start. We couldn’t be prouder to be helping the UK’s largest estate agency franchise to deliver a truly digital experience for their customers.”

Earlier this month, Coadjute secured a £10m investment from Lloyds Banking Group, Natwest and Nationwide to support its proposition and aim to transfer the property transaction process.