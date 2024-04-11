You are here: Home - News -

News

Property Franchise Group rolls out use of Coadjute tech across branches

by:
  • 11/04/2024
  • 0
Property Franchise Group rolls out use of Coadjute tech across branches
The Property Franchise Group has rolled out the use of Coadjute’s services following a five-month pilot period.

The estate agency group has 16 brands across the UK in 930 locations, including Hunters, CJ Hole and Martin and Co.

The group will be using Coadjute’s digital property data packs and smart forms, which aim to help agents comply with National Trading Standards Estate and Letting Agency Team (NTSELAT) guidance. 

Last month, new guidance was issued with a requirement to provide more material information to homebuyers. 

Coadjute’s technology is able to access a range of data sources, which can then be transferred to various property forms, including property information questionnaire (PIQ), Buyer and Sellers Property Information (BASPI) or TA6, to be shared with the seller and conveyancer. 

The Property Franchise Group said branches saved an average of 25 minutes per transaction during the pilot, which totalled around 39 working days over the period. 

The firm said this would help to speed up transaction times and reduce fall-through rates. 

Adam Noonan, group commercial director at The Property Franchise Group, said: “We’re delighted by how the Coadjute pilot performed and are looking forward to building on these results in future. We know that, in today’s market, consumers are increasingly anxious about the whole process, and by offering access to the Coadjute network, we can help to ease these concerns and offer a level of transparency around the process, whilst speeding up transaction times.

“Coadjute’s technology enables everyone in the property transaction a clear view of what is happening and when, thanks to the real-time connection.” 

 

Need for ‘cutting-edge technology’

Glynis Frew, group franchise training and development director at The Property Franchise Group, added: “TPFG is committed to delivering real and discernible value to our franchisees and their customers, helping them to win instructions and offer a best-in-class service that allows them to stand out from their competition.

“It takes more than great training and ongoing support to deliver outstanding service to our customers; we also need cutting-edge technology, which is where Coadjute comes in.” 

Dan Salmons (pictured), CEO of Coadjute, said: “When the team at TPFG came to us, they were looking for a technology solution that could make a real difference for their franchisees and customers. 

“Coadjute’s ability to pre-fill digital property data from multiple sources and enable it to be shared securely got great feedback from the start. We couldn’t be prouder to be helping the UK’s largest estate agency franchise to deliver a truly digital experience for their customers.” 

Earlier this month, Coadjute secured a £10m investment from Lloyds Banking Group, Natwest and Nationwide to support its proposition and aim to transfer the property transaction process. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.