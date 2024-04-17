You are here: Home - News -

Dwello Mortgages completes £5.6m in mortgage offers in first year

by:
  17/04/2024
Dwello Mortgages completes £5.6m in mortgage offers in first year
Shropshire-based mortgage advisory firm Dwello Mortgages completed around £5.6m in mortgage offers in its first year of business.

Dwello Mortgages, which is based in St James House in Telford, was launched by Nathan Blissett (pictured) last year as part of his plan to pivot his career from professional footballer to mortgage broker.

The company has grown, bringing on Abi Suckling as an administrator to support the business.

Dwello Mortgages said that enquiries were coming to the firm from all over the UK via strong recommendations and working with professional industry partners like estate agents, financial advisers and insurance brokers.

The firm added that it is planning to buy books from retiring mortgage brokers to “achieve the vision of becoming a respected national brand”.

Blissett said that “things couldn’t have gone any better, however, and it has been an amazing year” and that the mortgage offer figures had far exceeded the expected growth for the business in its first year.

He continued that the hire of Suckling, along with being a member of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, had been a “big benefit” to the company.

Blissett added: “We are also immensely proud of the difference we have been able to make to the people of Shropshire and beyond who have come to us for help in providing their mortgage solutions.

“We started out during one of the worst economic times but got out there and started building those all-important relationships – starting in such a bad time makes you put your roots down deeper and value every customer more than ever.”

 

Market starting to ‘turn the corner’

He said that he thought that the market was starting to “turn the corner for borrowers”, pointing to the mortgage rate price war, growing confidence in the buy-to-let (BTL) market, improved house sales and new lenders like April Mortgages coming to the market.

Blissett said that free pop-up advice sessions had been “well-supported and proved really useful to those attending”.

He noted: “People have most certainly realised the importance of getting professional advice over the last 12 months, as the media headlines have left them scared and confused. Most people have not got the time to try and wade through the terminology and breadth of products, trying to understand what is the best product deal for them.

“We make it easy and comfortable to come to us, and will always strive to provide the right solution to meet their mortgage needs.

“As we mark our first year, we are enjoying the initial expansion of the Dwello team with Abi and look forward to more team members coming onboard in coming months. She has a wealth of experience to call on, and we wish her all the best in her new role with us.”

