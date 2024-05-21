Residential by Foundation launches into JBSP

Residential by Foundation has entered the joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) arena with a range of two- and five-year fixed rate deals.

The lender said that JBSP products will go up to 85% loan to value (LTV) in its F1 and F2 credit tiers.

On the F1 side, two- and five-year fixed rates go up to 85% LTV, begin from 6.29% and have a £795 fee.

In its F2 range, two- and five-year fixed rate options go up to 80% LTV and are priced from 6.29%. They also come with a £795 fee.

The firm said that the JBSP products allow up to four borrowers to be named on the mortgage, up to two of whom are named on the property deed.

It can be used for purchase and remortgage, with the option for interest-only, capital repayment and part and part repayment.

The company added a wide range of family members that can be considered as supporting borrowers.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “It’s become increasingly evident just how much support FTBs require from family members, as the struggle to raise a deposit and affordability hurdles represent ongoing concerns.

“JBSP is a product type that we’ve been closely assessing for a significant period of time and, through our recently launched residential brand, we are now better positioned to deliver a competitive solution backed by common-sense underwriting and the highest service standards.”

He added: “Up to four applicants can be named on a JBSP mortgage. This allows a wide range of family members to use their incomes to bolster the borrowing potential of the main applicants without needing to be named on the property deeds.

“As a lender, it’s vital to continue exploring how and where we can provide greater product choice, and we hope the introduction of this new offering will provide a flexible option to help our intermediary partners meet ever-changing client demands in an increasingly complex borrowing environment.”

Foundation Home Loans secured a £1.25bn funding line earlier this year, which it said will help support its new core brands.