You are here: Home - News -

News

Average private rent growth slows to 8.9% – ONS

by:
  • 22/05/2024
  • 0
Average private rent growth slows to 8.9% – ONS
Average private rents across the UK rose 8.9% to £1,254 in the year to April 2024, down from the record high annual growth of 9.2% recorded during the previous month.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed this was the first sign of slowing since December 2023. 

In England, average rents rose by 8.9% to £1,293, while across Wales there was an 8.2% annual increase to £730. 

In Scotland, average rents increased by 10% to £952 while in Northern Ireland, there was a 10.4% uptick in the year to February. 

The annual growth in average rent prices across England, Wales and Scotland was lower than what was recorded in March. In Northern Ireland, this was higher than the annual growth of 10.1% in January and the highest yearly rise since the series began in 2016. 

Gareth Atkins, managing director of lettings at Foxtons, said: “The first quarter of 2024 saw a significant influx of new properties compared with 2023 and as such, less renters per property – or in broad terms, competition. One of the knock-on effects of that was a stagnation of average prices, which we predicted in January.  

“Early data from Q2 has seen not only that supply slowed but also the return of 2023 levels of applicants which, if it continues, would indicate a stronger rental market.” 

Nathan Emerson CEO of Propertymark, said: “As many people continue to grapple with what has been a very challenging few years financially, the pressure remains for some renters. Ultimately there are a few reasons why rents continue to rise. However, what we are seeing is many landlords who strive to provide high-quality accommodation currently being squeezed out of the sector due to aspects like elevated interest rates and proposed changes to background legislation.  

“Therefore, we need to see a much greater focus on ensuring the supply of homes meets current demand levels.” 

In England, rents inflation was highest in London at 10.% and lowest in the North East where there was a 5.8% rise annually. 

Across the UK, the highest average rent was recorded in Kensington and Chelsea at £3,356 and the lowest was in Dumfries and Galloway, where this came to £477 a month. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.