You are here: Home - News -

News

Building societies can now lend more under amended law

by:
  • 24/05/2024
  • 0
Building societies can now lend more under amended law
The Building Societies Act 1986 (Amendment Bill) has become law as part of Parliament’s "wash-up" period.

This is when the current government pushes through bills that would have not otherwise passed because of the dissolved Parliament ahead of the general election. 

The act was introduced by Julie Elliott MP and will give building societies a greater capacity to lend. 

The previous law meant building societies were required to raise at least 50% of their funding from savings deposits, which was intended to preserve their mutual status. However, as the limit also included other funding such as cash from the financial markets or the Bank of England, it restricted the lending capacity of building societies, especially when compared to banks. 

The amended act will allow building societies to increase their capacity and access emergency funding from the Bank of England without impacting their funding limits. 

 

‘Strong cross-party support for building societies’

The Building Societies Association (BSA) said modernising the legislation was “long overdue”. 

The association said mutuals played a “crucial role” in the UK economy and made up a quarter of all new mortgage lending in the first nine months of 2023. 

It said the change would help mutuals to serve more borrowers and first-time buyers, as well as level the playing field between building societies and banks. 

Robin Fieth, chief executive of the BSA, said: “The fact that this bill has been able to successfully complete the necessary parliamentary stages as part of wash-up is testament to the strong cross-party support for building societies and the important role they play in our communities. Our thanks to Julie Elliott MP, who introduced this bill, to Lord Kennedy of Southwark, who took it through the Lords, and to Economic Secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami MP and his team at HM Treasury for all their support in ensuring it made it to the statute book.

“The new act will help level the playing field for the UK’s building societies and give them the capacity to lend more into the economy. It’s high time the 1986 Act was updated to reflect the needs of today’s economy. The changes brought in by this new act will drive greater competition in the mortgage market, which will give mortgage customers more choice, and support a healthy marketplace.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.