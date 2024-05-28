You are here: Home - News -

News

Housing minister Gove joins raft of Tory MPs not standing in July election

by:
  • 28/05/2024
  • 0
Housing minister Gove joins raft of Tory MPs not standing in July election
Housing minister Michael Gove will not stand as Surrey Heath’s Conservative candidate in July’s general election, stating it is time for “a new generation to lead”.

Gove (pictured) wrote his letter of resignation to the chair of the Surrey Heath Conservatives on Friday, as other well-known Tory MPs also announced their plans not to stand as MPs in the upcoming election.

The count of Conservative MPs not standing is now close to 80, according to The Telegraph. Among the names are Andrea Leadsom of South Northamptonshire, Matt Hancock of West Suffolk, John Redwood of Wokingham, Sajid Javid of Bromsgrove and Kwasi Kwarteng of Spelthorne.

Gove’s political career spans almost two decades, after becoming the MP for Surrey Heath in 2005 and holding prominent offices such as education secretary, minister for the cabinet office, Secretary of State for environment, food and rural affairs and, more recently, housing minister.

Gove has served in the role since October 2022, having previously held the position from September 2021 to July 2022.

In his resignation letter, he wrote: “No one in politics is a conscript. We are volunteers who willingly choose our fate. And the chance to serve is wonderful. But there comes a moment when you know it is time to leave. That a new generation should lead.”

Writing about his time as the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Gove said he was pleased to have introduced the most wide-ranging set of leasehold and social housing reforms in a generation. He added that he was “glad” to have legislated and acted to make buildings safer in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.