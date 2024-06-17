You are here: Home - News -

  • 17/06/2024
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network makes protection hire
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has hired a protection development team member to work with appointed representative (AR) firms.

Phil Davies joins The Right Mortgage and Protection Network with immediate effect and will work with AR firms to “improve protection volumes” or help to set up referral partners to ensure customers get the advice they need.

Davies is company director of AR firm Mortgage Sure, a role he has held for over nine years. It is within The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, and he specialises in protection and mortgage advice.

Before that, he was a financial consultant at Lloyds Banking Group for around seven years. Before that, he worked at Santander UK Corporate and Commercial for around a year as a financial adviser.

Amanda Wilson, director at The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, said: “There’s a key reason why we have protection within the name of the network and that’s because we consider it on a par with mortgage advice provision, as we know it can make a huge difference to clients themselves, but also to those firms that make the most of the opportunity.

“This is why we are now working with Phil to use his expertise and process to help support our other AR firms to ensure they boost their protection volumes themselves, or they set up a referral strategy [that] will allow them to meet their responsibilities and ensure their clients get the advice and protection solutions they need.”

Davies added: “Protection is a specialist product and needs to be treated as such. Many firms are very good at this part of the market and they can secure a high protection penetration, but for others it’s not a priority and they don’t feel they have the specialist knowledge to be able to provide the best solutions for clients.

“In much the same way you would refer to an equity release specialist if you had a case, we are keen for firms to refer to protection specialists. I’ll be working with all interested AR firms to help them explore those protection options and to make sure as many clients as possible are fully covered for whatever life might throw at them in the future.”

