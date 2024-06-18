HSBC ups green mortgage cashback offer to £1,250

HSBC has increased its cashback incentive for borrowers who take out one of the bank's energy efficient mortgages.

Borrowers taking out a HSBC Energy Efficient Home mortgage deal will receive a higher additional cashback incentive ranging from £750 for a two- or three-year mortgage to £1,250 for a five-year rate.

The energy-efficiency incentive, launched in March, has been increased from £500 and applies to borrowers applying through a broker who are purchasing a home with an EPC rating of A or B or for those remortgaging to HSBC.

It is offered in addition to any other cashback incentives that are tied to deals chosen by the borrower.

Oli O’Donoghue, HSBC UK’s head of mortgages, said: “We are committed to helping our customers secure the best deals as they navigate the property market, whether they are getting onto or moving up the property ladder.”

“This increase has been designed to promote sustainable choices while rewarding customers who have, or wish to acquire, a more energy-efficient home.”