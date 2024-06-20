Market Harborough BS hires strategic planning and customer proposition head

Market Harborough Building Society has appointed Andy Taylor (pictured) as head of strategic planning and customer proposition.

The newly created role will help support the mutual’s ambitious growth plans and aim to be the “specialist lender of choice for brokers”.

In the role, Taylor will identify opportunities in the market, develop products and initiatives and ensure the society meets market opportunities.

Taylor joins from The Nottingham, where he has worked for around eight years, most recently as senior manager for mortgage transformation.

Prior to that, he was interim head of client development for around two months. Before that, he worked at TDX Group for around seven years, most recently as head of product for debt sale.

He previously worked at HBOS for around five years in various roles.

Iain Kirkpatrick, chief executive of Market Harborough Building Society, said: “Andy has a proven track record of using data and analytics to inform actionable strategies for product and proposition development. His skills and expertise will be a welcome addition to our team as we continue to innovate and grow whilst keeping brokers and customers central to our plans.”

Taylor added: “Market Harborough Building Society is enjoying phenomenal success. I’m excited to be joining an award-winning organisation with big plans and bold aspirations.

“As a lender, the society is committed to acting on broker feedback and doing what’s right for both them and their clients, and I’m looking forward to helping the team develop an even deeper understanding of this and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

In its recent financial results, the lender said that it had completed £198m in new mortgage lending, which is a record for it.

The results mark several years of growth, with new mortgage lending coming to £182m in 2022 and £132m in 2021.

The report added that the company was focusing on borrowers with more complex needs and was seeing more demand for bridging and holiday let.