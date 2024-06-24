You are here: Home - News -

MPowered Mortgages cuts rates across fixed rate range

  • 24/06/2024
Lender MPowered Mortgages has cut rates after the Bank of England held rates last Thursday, with five-year fix remortgages starting from 4.47%.

MPowered Mortgages has reduced its range of two-year fixed rates, which now start at 4.76% – down from 4.87% – at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 arrangement fee. For customers keen to avoid an arrangement fee, rates start from 4.99% – down from 5.09% – on a 60% LTV.

For remortgagors, two-year fixed loanrates start on the no-arrangement-fee options from 5.12% – down from 5.24% – on a 60% LTV. This rises to 5.23% – down from 5.36% – for those on a 70% LTV.

All five-year fixed rates have also been lowered for rates at 75% LTV for both purchase and remortgage.

For purchasers looking for a five-year fixed loan, rates now start at 4.47% – down from 4.53% – at 65% LTV with a £999 arrangement fee. Without an arrangement fee, rates start from 4.55%, down from 4.63%, on a 65% LTV and 4.57%, down from 4.66%, for those on a 70% LTV.

For remortgagors, five-year fixed loans with no arrangement fees now start from 4.69% – down from 4.73% – on a 65% LTV. This rises to 4.74% – down from 4.79% – for those on an 75% LTV.

Matt Surridge, sales director of MPowered Mortgages (pictured), said: “We pride ourselves on being a lender that is known for being fast and efficient with the service we offer brokers and their customers.”

He added: “We are also quick to react to news that might benefit our customers, particularly concerning the Bank of England base rate decisions, and endeavour to pass on lower rates as fast as we can. We are the first lender to lower our mortgage rates in response to last week’s Bank of England announcement, a move [that] we hope will bring welcome relief to homeowners and purchasers alike.” 

Victoria Hartley is contributing editor at Mortgage Solutions, Specialist Lending Solutions, Your Money and Your Mortgage at London-based publishing company AE3 Media. She has an MA in Radio from Goldsmiths after gaining a 2:1 in a Comparative American Studies BA at Warwick University. She also holds a TEFL qualification and taught overseas in Mexico and Japan from 1994 to 1997. Her role includes editorial oversight of the news, analysis and features, event content management and strategic and editorial consultancy for the AE3 Media group. She is an experienced video, broadcast and live-event host and regularly chairs web and podcast debates and interviews. Multiple award nominations have resulted in two wins: Santander Media Awards, trade journalist of the year and Headlinemoney Awards, mortgage journalist of the year (B2B). Here is one of the award-winning pieces: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/news/2011/07/21/exclusive-tale-bailey-fraud-witness/ Previous roles include editorships of Mortgage Solutions, consumer title What Mortgage and trade title Credit Today as well as a stint freelancing for a variety of outlets including The Guardian and Which? Money.

