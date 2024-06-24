You are here: Home - News -

News

Quarter of mortgagors worry about impact of rate rises – LV=

by:
  • 24/06/2024
  • 0
Quarter of mortgagors worry about impact of rate rises – LV=
A quarter of people with a mortgage are concerned about the impact of rate rises on their payments, a study from an insurer found.

The LV= Wealth and Wellbeing report that surveyed 4,000 adults found more than half of renters – 51% – were worried about the cost of day-to-day items. This was higher than the 40% proportion of all people polled. 

Some 38% of those polled expressed worry about the rising costs of energy bills, while 45% said they could only just afford to pay their bills. 

A tenth said they could not manage to pay their daily bills. 

Compared to the general public, parents with children under the age of 10 were more likely to fall behind with utility bills, at a share of 9% compared to 6%. 

They were also twice as likely to miss credit card or loan payments, at 8% compared to 4%, and miss mortgage or rent payments, at 8% versus 3%. 

 

Improved financial resilience 

Despite the findings, LV=’s study showed that people’s financial resilience was getting better compared to last year. 

Its wellness tracker improved from a score of +5 in March 2023 to +20 currently.

This was the second quarter in a row that the measurement improved, representing 60% of respondents who were comfortable while 40% were financially struggling. 

Those aged 60 and over appeared to be better equipped to deal with financial challenges than the previous quarter, as their score rose from zero to +7. This was also the biggest change in financial resilience compared to any other age group. 

For people aged 44-59, their financial outlook was the bleakest, as half said they were struggling with finances. 

Some 5% felt their finances would improve in the next three months, while 3% predicted a rise in pension savings. 

David Hynam, chief executive at LV=, said: “As a mutual, our Wealth and Wellbeing research is important to us. It helps us to understand what is impacting people across the UK and informs the support and services on offer to our customers. 

“Although our Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme shows that fewer people are financially struggling compared to 2023, many are still worried about their finances and what the future holds for them.

“Despite the nation gradually becoming more financially resilient, our data shows that socialising spend has remained stable, as many people are prioritising their everyday living costs.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.