You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC gears up for mortgage rate cuts across entire range

by:
  • 25/06/2024
  • 0
HSBC gears up for mortgage rate cuts across entire range
HSBC follows the lead of other major lenders by announcing mortgage rate cuts following the Bank of England’s decision to hold the base rate at 5.25% during June's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The bank is set to cut rates across its product transfers, deals for existing borrowers looking to increase their mortgage loans, new customers, remortgages and buy-to-let investors.

The majority of rate cuts are available up to 90% loan to value (LTV) with the exception of buy-to-let mortgages.

Rate cuts will be applied to the bank’s five-year fixed fee saver deal for switching customers up to 95% LTV.

The rate cuts, which have yet to be announced, will be available from tomorrow.

A HSBC spokesperson said: “We are firmly focused on helping customers onto or up the property ladder. There are a number of factors that are taken into account when setting mortgage rates, and following a review, we are reducing over 300 mortgage rates across our residential and buy-to-let mortgage ranges, from tomorrow.”

Earlier this week, Barclays cut rates for selected existing residential borrowers and across its green mortgage range.

The MPC chose to maintain the base rate at its current level of 5.25% for the seventh month running with a vote of 7-2, despite inflation returning to its 2% target this month.

The decision to hold the base rate came as a disappointment to the industry and to borrowers. Mortgage professionals said it looked likely the central bank was waiting for wage and services inflation to full further before adjusting the base rate.

However, economists are still banking on a base rate cut this summer.

The MPC is next due to meet on 1 August.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.