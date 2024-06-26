You are here: Home - News -

News

Nomo adds £1k cashback for refinancing

by:
  • 26/06/2024
  • 0
Sharia-compliant digital bank Nomo has added a £1,000 cashback incentive to its refinance product.

This will be available to borrowers refinancing a UK property with the lender. Its refinance product has rates between 5.49% and 6.05% and is available up to 75% finance to value (FTV) on a two- or five-year term. 

Nomo’s products are available to residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, including expats and foreign nationals. 

As well as the £1,000 cashback incentive, Nomo is offering a free valuation and zero arrangement fees on its refinance products. 

Chris Monaghan, B2B marketing lead at Nomo, said: “At Nomo, we provide residential and buy-to-let finance products to Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] customers buying or refinancing a property in the UK. For those wishing to adhere to Islamic principles, they can be confident that the products are Sharia-compliant.

“We know that many GCC residents already own UK properties and make use of property finance products. When it comes to refinancing, there isn’t always a lot of choice for their next fixed rate.

“This new offer provides customers with a great option for their next refinance requirement and gives brokers another property finance option to ensure they get the best outcome possible for their customers.”

Nomo has been broadening its distribution in recent months, including a partnership with Access Financial Services to enable its advisers to broker its products and its addition to the Mortgage Brain Sourcing Brain platform. 

Related Posts

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

