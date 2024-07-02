You are here: Home - News -

Cleary comes out of retirement to chair Chetwood’s mortgage advisory board

  • 02/07/2024
Alan Cleary has been named as the chair of digital bank Chetwood Financial’s mortgage advisory board.

Cleary announced his retirement in 2021 but has returned to the industry to undertake this role. 

At Chetwood Financial, Cleary will provide guidance on the commercial strategy of ModaMortgages and CMI. He will advise Chetwood Financial on how to grow each part of the business and build a relationship with brokers. 

He has extensive experience in the mortgage lending sector, having previously been head of sales at BM Solutions before moving onto the role of director of Halifax Intermediaries for a 14-year period. He then became managing director of Exact Mortgage Experts for 15 years. 

In 2008, Cleary co-founded Charter Court Financial Services, which merged with OneSavings Bank (OSB) in 2019. Cleary led the Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial brands until he retired three years ago. 

Chetwood Financial was launched in 2016 and already offers consumer savings products. It is preparing to bring its specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender brand ModaMortgages to market and recently acquired existing BTL lender CHL For Intermediaries (CMI). 

Chetwood Financial said it was well-funded and had an experienced team to deliver both of its BTL lending propositions. 

The digital bank has more than £3bn in retail savings and funds around £100m each month to non-bank lenders. 

Cleary (pictured) said: “I wasn’t intending to come out of retirement, but this looks like a special opportunity. I’m excited by the vision that the bank has for disrupting the market with ModaMortgages and CMI.

“Running multiple lenders under one roof is a challenge I’m very familiar with, and I can’t wait to get involved and offer my experience as we look to scale both propositions in the intermediary mortgage market.” 

Andy Mielczarek, founder and CEO of Chetwood Financial, added: “Alan Cleary is one of the biggest names in the specialist lending sector.

“His experience in leading and scaling mortgage lenders is second to none and we’re delighted to have him chairing our mortgage advisory board – there’s absolutely no doubt that his strategic guidance will prove invaluable as we look to break new ground with ModaMortgages and CMI.” 

