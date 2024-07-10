You are here: Home - News -

Pepper Money cuts five-year fixed rates and adds mid-fee deals

  • 10/07/2024
Specialist lender Pepper Money has cut five-year fixed rates and brought back its mid-fee products.

Pepper Money has lowered five-year fixed rates by up to 0.1% in its Pepper 48, 24, 18 and 6 product categories.

The firm has also brought back its residential two- and five-year terms, which have a £795 fee and a free valuation.

Pepper Money has also brought out a three-year fixed rate in its debt management plan range.

As a result of the changes, the lender is bringing out 96 new options for customers and has lowered rates on a further 106 products.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we have a reputation for providing outstanding service, consistently delivering speed and certainty to brokers and their customers when they need it most.

“This is particularly important for customers who’ve already been let down by another lender, perhaps because they previously missed credit payments, are self-employed, or need a lender with the expertise to assess multiple sources of income.”

He continued: “We always strive to make our products as competitive as possible and we’re delighted to be able to introduce this lower pricing on mortgages across various product tiers.

“In addition, we’ve reintroduced our mid-fee products, which enhance the variety available to our customers – providing them with an even greater choice of options alongside our long-standing reputation for service and certainty.”

Pepper Money has recently made its second charge application journey paperless, widened its self-employed criteria for second charge, introduced e-signatures and added payout before consent for second charges, along with consent to follow.

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

