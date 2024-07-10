Pepper Money cuts five-year fixed rates and adds mid-fee deals

Specialist lender Pepper Money has cut five-year fixed rates and brought back its mid-fee products.

Pepper Money has lowered five-year fixed rates by up to 0.1% in its Pepper 48, 24, 18 and 6 product categories.

The firm has also brought back its residential two- and five-year terms, which have a £795 fee and a free valuation.

Pepper Money has also brought out a three-year fixed rate in its debt management plan range.

As a result of the changes, the lender is bringing out 96 new options for customers and has lowered rates on a further 106 products.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we have a reputation for providing outstanding service, consistently delivering speed and certainty to brokers and their customers when they need it most.

“This is particularly important for customers who’ve already been let down by another lender, perhaps because they previously missed credit payments, are self-employed, or need a lender with the expertise to assess multiple sources of income.”

He continued: “We always strive to make our products as competitive as possible and we’re delighted to be able to introduce this lower pricing on mortgages across various product tiers.

“In addition, we’ve reintroduced our mid-fee products, which enhance the variety available to our customers – providing them with an even greater choice of options alongside our long-standing reputation for service and certainty.”

Pepper Money has recently made its second charge application journey paperless, widened its self-employed criteria for second charge, introduced e-signatures and added payout before consent for second charges, along with consent to follow.