Pepper Money widens self-employed criteria for second charge

Specialist lender Pepper Money has brought out enhanced lending criteria for self-employed mortgage customers to its second charge range.
Pepper Money’s self-employed customers will be able to access the same rates as employed borrowers up to 95% loan to value (LTV).
Self-employed applicants can use their latest year’s income for affordability calculations across all deals.
In the lender’s prime and XLTV ranges, the firm can request two years’ proof of income, and on its plus range, it will ask for just one year.
Ryan McGrath (pictured), second charge sales director at Pepper Money, said: “Pepper Money has established a strong reputation in providing lending opportunities that level the playing field for the self-employed, and these improvements will help to enhance that reputation.
“When it comes to second charge mortgages, we have recognised some of the challenges faced by self-employed customers and improved our criteria to address those challenges head on.
“As market leaders in the second charge space, we understand that you can never rest on your laurels, and these are just the latest in a full programme of ongoing enhancements to our proposition to ensure that we are best placed to help even more customers.”
Pepper Money has made a number of changes to its second charge range, adding payout before consent and bringing out e-signatures.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.