Clydesdale Bank cuts rates; Hodge changes 50+ and RIO criteria – round-up

Clydesdale Bank will lower selected core residential, exclusive remortgage, exclusive large loan and core buy-to-let (BTL) deals from 19 July.

In Clydesdale’s core residential range, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.28%.

On the exclusive remortgage side, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will be cut by up to 0.07%.

In its exclusive large loan range, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.22% and new two- and five-year fixed rates at 80% loan to value (LTV) will begin from 4.95%.

Within its core BTL products, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.14%.

The lender recently changed its standard variable rate (SVR) and upped its large loan size.

Hodge enhances 50+ and retirement interest-only criteria

Hodge is changing the criteria for its 50+ and retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage products to “help more customers with diverse income streams borrow into retirement”.

In its 50+ range, the lender will accept 100% of non-contractual income streams including commission, bonus and overtime and one year’s trading accounts or the latest years where customers have been trading for over two years regardless of LTV.

The firm will assess affordability for fixed-term contractors on 48 weeks’ pay, a rise from 46.

There are no minimum income requirements for experienced contractors and the accepted gap between contracts has been upped from six weeks to three months.

Retained profits and a day-one day rate will also be accepted for 50+ and RIO applications.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: ““Hodge has been steadily developing its range of lending products over a number of years to help give more professionals with less conventional earning patterns enhanced borrowing power. This is not always possible on the high street.

“We have been assessing cases where diverse and variable income streams are involved for some time and have built a strong reputation as a market leader in specialist lending.”

She added: “Underpinning this are our highly experienced underwriters who manually underwrite applications, with each case being assessed on its own merits.”

Rob Ford, head of mortgage origination, said: “What we know from all of our work to date is, in the current economic climate, many more people are not only earning their living in a variety of different ways, but borrowing well into retirement too.

“Taking the step to support borrowers with diverse income streams who are aged 50 and above, and broadening the range of borrowing options available to them into later life, is the logical next step for Hodge.”