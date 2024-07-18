You are here: Home - News -

News

Clydesdale Bank cuts rates; Hodge changes 50+ and RIO criteria – round-up

by:
  • 18/07/2024
  • 0
Clydesdale Bank cuts rates; Hodge changes 50+ and RIO criteria – round-up
Clydesdale Bank will lower selected core residential, exclusive remortgage, exclusive large loan and core buy-to-let (BTL) deals from 19 July.

In Clydesdale’s core residential range, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.28%.

On the exclusive remortgage side, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will be cut by up to 0.07%.

In its exclusive large loan range, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.22% and new two- and five-year fixed rates at 80% loan to value (LTV) will begin from 4.95%.

Within its core BTL products, selected two- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.14%.

The lender recently changed its standard variable rate (SVR) and upped its large loan size.

 

Hodge enhances 50+ and retirement interest-only criteria

Hodge is changing the criteria for its 50+ and retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage products to “help more customers with diverse income streams borrow into retirement”.

In its 50+ range, the lender will accept 100% of non-contractual income streams including commission, bonus and overtime and one year’s trading accounts or the latest years where customers have been trading for over two years regardless of LTV.

The firm will assess affordability for fixed-term contractors on 48 weeks’ pay, a rise from 46.

There are no minimum income requirements for experienced contractors and the accepted gap between contracts has been upped from six weeks to three months.

Retained profits and a day-one day rate will also be accepted for 50+ and RIO applications.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: ““Hodge has been steadily developing its range of lending products over a number of years to help give more professionals with less conventional earning patterns enhanced borrowing power. This is not always possible on the high street.

“We have been assessing cases where diverse and variable income streams are involved for some time and have built a strong reputation as a market leader in specialist lending.”

She added: “Underpinning this are our highly experienced underwriters who manually underwrite applications, with each case being assessed on its own merits.”

Rob Ford, head of mortgage origination, said: “What we know from all of our work to date is, in the current economic climate, many more people are not only earning their living in a variety of different ways, but borrowing well into retirement too.

“Taking the step to support borrowers with diverse income streams who are aged 50 and above, and broadening the range of borrowing options available to them into later life, is the logical next step for Hodge.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.