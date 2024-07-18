You are here: Home - News -

News

‘Truly dire’ as economic inactivity rate spirals while wage growth continues to cool

by:
  • 18/07/2024
  • 0
‘Truly dire’ as economic inactivity rate spirals while wage growth continues to cool
The economic inactivity rate stands at a near record high of 9.4 million people, while unemployment has increased in the latest quarter but wage growth has cooled yet again.

The UK’s employment rate in the three months to May came in at 74.4%, which is below estimates of a year ago and the previous quarter (falling by 81,000), according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

And the UK is the only G7 country whose employment rate is not back to the pre-pandemic level, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said. In total, 32.9 million people are in employment.

However, the unemployment rate for March to May 2024 was estimated at 4.4%, which is above figures recorded last year and in the last quarter.

It means an estimated one-and-a-half million people are unemployed, while a near record 2.8 million are out of work due to long-term sickness.

But the “truly dire” state of the labour market was evident in the number of people classed as economically inactive, which has spiralled to 9.4 million (22.1%), DWP said.

Liz Kendall MP, work and pensions secretary, said: “Behind these statistics are real people, who have for too long been ignored and denied the support they need to get into work and get on at work.

“Our Plan to Get Britain Working again will overhaul job centres, deliver a youth guarantee, and give local areas the power they need to tackle economic inactivity and break down barriers to a brighter future.”

Turning to wages, the ONS revealed that annual wage growth in employees’ average regular earnings (which excludes bonuses) was 5.7%. Growth was last lower than this in June to August 2022, when it was 5.4%.

Meanwhile, annual growth in total earnings (including bonuses) was also at 5.7%, which was last lower in November 2023 to January 2024, when it was 5.6%.

Once wage growth had been adjusted for inflation, regular pay came in at 2.5% and total pay was 2.2%.

Overall, average weekly earnings were estimated at £689 for total earnings and £643 for regular earnings in May 2024.

 

August or September base rate cut?

Ashley Webb, UK economist at Capital Economics, said: “While the easing in wage growth in May was broadly in line with what the consensus and the Bank of England expected, it probably doesn’t offset the overshoot in services inflation in recent months. As a result, we have changed our forecast for the timing of the first interest rate cut from 5.25% from August to September, although it is a close call.”

Webb added that the loosening in the labour market “appears to be reducing the upward pressure on wages” as it forecasts wage growth to slow to 3% by the end of next year.

“That’s why we still expect rates to fall to 3% by the end of 2025 instead of 4% as investors expect,” Webb added.

Nicholas Hyett, investment manager at Wealth Club, said: “Wage growth may be starting to slow in the UK, although all sectors still reported above-inflation pay rises – from a low of 3% in construction to 6.7% in finance and business services. That’s great news for workers, but less good for the Bank of England, since it underpins stubbornly high inflation rates in the service sector.

“Impressive wage growth comes despite a modest rise in unemployment and fall in vacancies – which are usually signs the employment market is weakening a touch. That could mean wage growth starts to fade from here, as we annualise pay rises made in the second half of last year. If so, it would be among the last pandemic hangovers to fade, and could mean we see interest rates start to fall quite quickly.”

This article first appeared on our sister site, YourMoney.com, here.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma Kubiak is an award-winning journalist with 15 years in the trade. She has the NCTJ qualification in media law and Government, and gained a bursary to undertake the Press Association training where she passed 120wpm in shorthand. Paloma started her journalism career at local paper, the Ealing Gazette and Leader series just at the onset of the global financial crisis. During her time at the paper, she was promoted to senior multi-media journalist. In 2011, she joined MoneySavingExpert.com as a deals researcher and writer, before moving to the news team as a reporter covering personal finance. She was runner up in the Santander FinCon Media Awards 2014 in the 'best newcomer' category. In 2016, she joined YourMoney.com as a senior reporter. Commended in the 2017 Unbiased Media Awards 2017 for the 'Best Value of Advice' article, she then went on to win 'Household Money Journalist of the Year' at the 2017 Headline Money Awards. Paloma was also included in the UK's 'Wonder Women in Finance' in the same year, compiled by Finder.com. She has been writing about and researching personal finance for the past decade and is editor of YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.