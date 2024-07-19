You are here: Home - News -

Efficient evictions and lower taxes would lift BTL investment – Pegasus

  • 19/07/2024
A more efficient eviction process and lower taxes would encourage investment in the buy-to-let (BTL) sector, landlords have said.

Research carried out by mortgage market specialist Pegasus Insight found that 64% of BTL landlords wanted the eviction process to be improved, while 61% wanted to see a reduction in capital gains tax (CGT). 

Reintroducing tax relief on mortgage interest payments would also boost investment in BTL, said 61% of respondents, while a further 60% said removing the stamp duty surcharge on additional properties would spark interest in the sector. 

Some 59% of landlord respondents said lower interest rates of below 4% would make the sector more appealing to invest in, while 52% wanted more stability and predictability around regulation. 

Also among BTL landlords looking to dispose of properties, the importance of a better eviction process was a key factor in making BTL more attractive, as cited by 71% of this cohort. 

A fall in house prices was less important to landlords, as just 16% of all respondents said this was a main driver in encouraging investment. 

 

Tending to landlord concerns 

Bethan Cooke, director of Pegasus Insight, said: “This research provides valuable insight into landlords’ concerns. The fact that a larger proportion of landlords point to a more efficient evictions process as a greater spur to investment than a lower tax regime demonstrates how worried they are about the removal of Section 21 (no-fault evictions) in the Renters’ Rights Bill, which the government has confirmed it will introduce within the next year.

“It is no secret that there is a massive backlog in processing evictions through the legal system, and industry bodies have warned that banning Section 21 could overwhelm the courts and prove the final nail in the coffin for some landlords.” 

She added: “Our research demonstrates that, whatever form the new bill takes, it must be considered carefully to take into account landlords’ concerns as well as tenants’, to prevent a decline in rental property numbers, and an accompanying rise in rents.” 

 

Government must reconsider ‘punitive’ taxes on BTL landlords

Cooke continued: “When it comes to taxes, these results confirm that, if the government wants to encourage more investment in the private rented sector, which plays a key role in providing homes for almost 20% of UK households, it would do well to consider reviewing the punitive tax regime [that] has been imposed on landlords in recent years, rather than increasing CGT or tightening the screw on limited company landlords, which many fear. 

“These insights are just a fraction of the results revealed in the latest of our regular research on buy-to-let landlords. We will continue to track landlords’ intentions, attitudes and concerns to better inform our lender partners and the industry about the vital buy-to-let sector and how best to serve it.” 

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.