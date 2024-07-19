Homebuyers pay £4.2bn in stamp duty and IHT hits £2.1bn in Q2

Homebuyers paid around £4.2bn in stamp duty between April and June, £0.5bn higher than the same period last year.

The latest HMRC figures also reveal that inheritance tax between April and June came to £2.1bn, which is £83m higher than the same period last year.

According to Coventry Building Society, which analysed HMRC figures, homebuyers have paid £5.4bn in stamp duty so far this year, which is in line with figures last year.

Homebuyers currently pay stamp duty on homes over £250,000, although in March next year this will fall to £125,000, so the average stamp duty tax bill will go from £2,619 to £5,119.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “The new government has been fairly mute on stamp duty so far, but silence definitely isn’t golden when it could end up costing homebuyers thousands of pounds in extra tax. If we don’t hear anything between now and next April, those looking to buy an average-priced home will have to fork out an additional £2,500 in property tax.

“The next Budget could be as early as September, and that’s when we really want to see the new Chancellor set out an ambitious, long-term plan for property tax that will give certainty to anyone thinking of buying or selling a home.”

He added: “There are only eight months left until temporary thresholds for property tax will halve to just £125,000, leaving all but a few buyers facing bigger up-front tax bills. That April deadline carries a risk of property market distortion.

“Within the next few months, buyers will be increasingly likely to rush through purchases to avoid a hefty tax hike, causing a flurry of activity followed by a sharp drop after the relief has ended. This swell and burst effect isn’t going to help build long-term stability in the market, so stamp duty should be high on the Chancellor’s priority list when preparing for the next Budget.”