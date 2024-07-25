You are here: Home - News -

News

OPDA issues updated property data framework to support digital conveyancing

by:
  • 25/07/2024
  • 0
OPDA issues updated property data framework to support digital conveyancing
The Open Property Data Association (OPDA) has released a new version of its property data trust framework to support the use of digital information during the conveyancing process.

The association said this would make it easier for consumers to view a comparable list of conveyancer quotes and offer more choice. 

The guidance has been produced in collaboration with members of the OPDA and includes features for when information is supplied for a digital seller conveyancing quote. This will say whether a property has been bought with a Help to Buy equity loan. 

It also supports additional documents in the digital property pack and can represent some declarations required from sellers. These include declarations such as the authority to act on behalf of all sellers and their consent to share the data in the property pack with buyers, conveyancers and lenders. 

The guidance supports the most recent version of the Buying and Selling Property Information (BASPI) form, which was updated earlier this year in line with new National Trading Standards Material Information guidelines. Estate agents using the updated data fields in the OPDA framework will be compliant with the new guidance. 

Ed Molyneux (pictured), co-founder of Moverly and chair of the OPDA Schema Working Group, said: “We really believe the key to digital transformation in this industry is the building of a broad ecosystem based on open data standards.

“It’s so encouraging to see all of our members engaging with the collaborative development of our property data trust framework so we can all finally unlock the potential of trustable, securely exchanged data.” 

The OPDA was founded a year ago and has been working with the government through the Digital Property Market Steering Group, as well as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, to encourage the adoption of open data standards. 

The new version of the framework comes after a Digital Information and Smart Data bill was announced in the King’s Speech last week to encourage the use of data in the homebuying process. 

OPDA said less than 1% of property data was currently available in a digital format and this would reduce fraud, limit failed transactions and speed up the lettings process. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.