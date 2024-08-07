Marsden BS launches holiday let deals

Marsden Building Society’s holiday let deals are aimed at first-time and experienced landlords who want to rent out their furnished properties on a short-term basis.

The building society will allow 90 days of personal use of the properties per year and the deals come with no booking or arrangement fees for loans under £750,000.

The holiday let products are available on an interest-only or repayment basis and loan to values (LTVs) between 60% and 75% can be accessed depending on the deal.

Borrowers need to have a minimum income of £25,000 and the minimum loan is £30,000.

The property being mortgaged must have a minimum value of £125,000 and needs to be in England or Wales.

Donna Barclay, head of lending at Marsden Building Society, said: “Being a mutual organisation, we prioritise close collaboration with our broker network to continually address the evolving needs of our customers.

“With the launch of our new FHL products, our goal is to provide mortgage advisers and their clients with a wider range of competitive borrowing options, thereby meeting the specific and dynamic needs of the market.”