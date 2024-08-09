Precise cuts rates and revises residential range

Precise, part of OSB Group, has cut rates across its residential range by as much as 0.6%.

Its five-year fixed rates now start from 5.29%, while two-year fixed rates begin at 5.69%.

Precise has also reduced its reversion rate, which the lender said would further increase borrowing capacity. The lender’s two-year fixed reversion rates start from 2.25% above the bank base rate.

Its one-year fixed rates now begin from 5.69% and the reversion rate for these products has also been lowered to start from the bank base rate plus 1.5%.

The Precise lifetime tracker rates start from 6.64% and now have a fixed fee of £995.

Precise added the lifetime tracker and one-year fixed rate options to its offering back in May.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “Following on from the Bank of England announcement last week, which brought the base rate down to 5%, we’re delighted to be offering our lowest rates for some time.

“Our refreshed residential range provides increased affordability options as well as potential solutions for those with varying degrees of credit impairment. We’ve really amplified our support towards the many borrowers out there who are facing difficulties with trying to get a mortgage from a high street lender.”

Stephanie Charman, group partnerships and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group, added: “In the current housing market and with a large number of fixed rate mortgages due to come to an end this year, many homeowners are concerned about rate volatility and what this might mean for them going forward.

“We welcome these moves from Precise, therefore, in offering borrowers access to products and solutions that give them further choice and affordable options in these challenging times.”