You are here: Home - News -

News

Aviva sees equity release sales more than halve in H1

by:
  • 15/08/2024
  • 0
Aviva sees equity release sales more than halve in H1
Insurance provider Aviva said a “significant reduction” in the size of the equity release market led to a 54% drop in product sales.

In its half-year report, Aviva completed £114m in new equity release business, down from £245m the year before. 

The operating profit of its equity release division also decreased, falling from £42m in 2023 to £37m this year. 

Its retirement division, which includes equity release, completed lower sales of £3.03bn, down from £3.22bn a year earlier. Aviva said this was down to a contraction of the equity release market and lower bulk purchase annuity sales. 

The company said most of its £9.8bn mortgage loan and equity release portfolio was internally securitised, with a low average loan to value (LTV) of 28%. 

Some 84% of its equity release loans have an LTV of less than 50%. 

Aviva said house price growth had reduced LTVs and insisted it remained a “conservative lender”. 

The provider also said that since 2015, the no-negative-equity guarantee feature for equity release had resulted in around £7m of losses. 

This protects borrowers from owing more than the value of their property when it is sold, and the Equity Release Council (ERC) made this feature a standard on lifetime mortgages. 

Including the impact of its acquisition of AIG Life, Aviva saw its protection sales rise 49% to £205m. 

Over the first half, Aviva’s operating profit increased 14% year-on-year to £875m. 

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive of Aviva, said: “We have achieved another six months of excellent trading. We have generated growth right across Aviva, thanks to our leading positions in attractive markets such as workplace pensions and general insurance in the UK and Canada.

“We remain very positive about Aviva’s prospects. Trading conditions across the UK, Ireland and Canada are excellent. And the UK market, our largest, is highly attractive and growing. We see many reasons to invest here, including greater economic stability and political certainty. This encouraging backdrop – and Aviva’s continued strong financial performance – means we are increasingly confident we can deliver even more for our customers and shareholders.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/