Sesame Bankhall widens protection offering with two additional ranges

Sesame Bankhall has broadened its protection offering to give advisers a broader selection of deals to meet customers’ needs.

Following adviser research and feedback, Sesame is launching two propositions, Solo Protection and Flex Protection, which offer short-panel and sole-tie solutions to sit alongside its existing offering provided through its Zenith Protection proposition.

Solo Protection, through Aviva, is a single-tie option that offers support to those “committed to fully embedding writing protection into their business”.

Advisers can access Aviva’s protection solutions from life insurance and critical illness to income and living costs protection.

Flex Protection offers a shortened panel of five protection providers that can “help streamline, while still diversifying, an adviser’s approach to protection”.

Brokers can access four core providers – Aviva, L&G, LV= and Zurich – along with The Exeter, Guardian, Royal London, Scottish Widows or Vitality, which gives “flexibility to choose an additional partner they feel is best suited for their business and the types of clients they serve”.

The trio of protection propositions will give advisers “greater choice and flexibility to ensure they can provide the most appropriate outcome to meet their customers’ needs”.

Sesame said that the launch comes as it is embarking on a “programme of further growth and modernisation” so it can become the leading provider of services to advice firms.

Sesame will also offer a protection helpdesk that gives advisers access to specialists that can offer “market insight, product information and practical support with complex cases”.

The firm said that “further technology enhancements to its adviser toolkit” are slated for later this year.

Stephanie Charman (pictured), group partnerships and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “We understand how important protection is to ensuring people have their finances safeguarded, should life throw them a curveball, and the implementation of Consumer Duty has placed an even greater emphasis on protecting customers from foreseeable harm.

“This is why we are fully committed to supporting the advisers we serve across Sesame, Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club, to ensure protection is front and centre of every conversation they have with their clients”.

She added: “However, we appreciate the barriers they have come up against, particularly for those who are perhaps new to protection. That’s why we’ve acted on feedback and expanded our protection offering to ensure we’re doing all we can to most effectively support advisers.

“Helping them be more productive, run more efficiently and giving them access to the right propositions that ultimately will deliver the best outcomes and fair value for their customers.”