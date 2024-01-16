You are here: Home - News -

News

SBG’s Charman takes on group partnerships and propositions director role

by:
  • 16/01/2024
  • 0
SBG’s Charman takes on group partnerships and propositions director role
Sesame Bankhall Group’s Stephanie Charman (pictured) has expanded her responsibilities to take on the role of group partnerships and propositions director.

In her role, she will lead on developing partnership relationships and market-leading adviser solutions and propositions in tandem with key partners.

Charman has worked at Sesame Bankhall for over six years, initially joining as specialist lending relationship manager, a role she held for around four years.

She then took on the role of head of strategic relationships in 2021 and then became strategic relationships director in 2022.

Prior to Sesame Bankhall Group she was director of mortgages at Positive Lending for nearly a year and prior to that worked at Mortgage Intelligence for over 15 years.

There have been a number of changes to Sesame Bankhall’s leadership, with Richard Harrison joining the firm as CEO. Interim CEO John Cowan has returned to the role of chair of the Sesame Bankhall board.

The mutual has also appointed Paul Wilson as its chief operating officer, taking over from Richard Howells who went on to take up a role at LSL.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

National Conference Centre

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.