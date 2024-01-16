SBG’s Charman takes on group partnerships and propositions director role

Sesame Bankhall Group’s Stephanie Charman (pictured) has expanded her responsibilities to take on the role of group partnerships and propositions director.

In her role, she will lead on developing partnership relationships and market-leading adviser solutions and propositions in tandem with key partners.

Charman has worked at Sesame Bankhall for over six years, initially joining as specialist lending relationship manager, a role she held for around four years.

She then took on the role of head of strategic relationships in 2021 and then became strategic relationships director in 2022.

Prior to Sesame Bankhall Group she was director of mortgages at Positive Lending for nearly a year and prior to that worked at Mortgage Intelligence for over 15 years.

There have been a number of changes to Sesame Bankhall’s leadership, with Richard Harrison joining the firm as CEO. Interim CEO John Cowan has returned to the role of chair of the Sesame Bankhall board.

The mutual has also appointed Paul Wilson as its chief operating officer, taking over from Richard Howells who went on to take up a role at LSL.