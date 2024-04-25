LendInvest lowers residential mortgage rates

LendInvest has reduced its residential mortgage rates by up to 0.25%.

Rates now start from 5.74%, following cuts to LendInvest’s tracker and fixed product pricing.

It has also added fee-free products to its offering, which it said would help homeowner borrowers with the upfront costs of their mortgage.

LendInvest said this was the start of an “evolving proposition”, which was influenced by feedback and input from its broker partners to better serve the needs of borrowers.

Earlier this year, the lender set up a programme with its broker partners where it agreed to hold regular reviews to gain feedback on its offering, as well as give them access to exclusive benefits.

LendInvest’s residential mortgage range includes bespoke support and specialist options for people with multiple sources of income, those who are self-employed, key workers and borrowers with complex credit histories.

Paula Mercer (pictured), head of sales at LendInvest, said: “These changes mark our next step in support of brokers and their customers who may be traditionally harder to place with a lender.

“In the year since we launched residential mortgage products, we’ve seen lots of appetite and learned a lot from our brokers’ feedback, so we can keep building a product range that meets the needs of borrowers who are underserved by the mainstream mortgage lenders.”

Last week, LendInvest said its financial performance turned around in the second half of its reporting period.