Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest lowers residential mortgage rates

by:
  • 25/04/2024
  • 0
LendInvest has reduced its residential mortgage rates by up to 0.25%.

Rates now start from 5.74%, following cuts to LendInvest’s tracker and fixed product pricing. 

It has also added fee-free products to its offering, which it said would help homeowner borrowers with the upfront costs of their mortgage. 

LendInvest said this was the start of an “evolving proposition”, which was influenced by feedback and input from its broker partners to better serve the needs of borrowers. 

Earlier this year, the lender set up a programme with its broker partners where it agreed to hold regular reviews to gain feedback on its offering, as well as give them access to exclusive benefits. 

LendInvest’s residential mortgage range includes bespoke support and specialist options for people with multiple sources of income, those who are self-employed, key workers and borrowers with complex credit histories. 

Paula Mercer (pictured), head of sales at LendInvest, said: “These changes mark our next step in support of brokers and their customers who may be traditionally harder to place with a lender.

“In the year since we launched residential mortgage products, we’ve seen lots of appetite and learned a lot from our brokers’ feedback, so we can keep building a product range that meets the needs of borrowers who are underserved by the mainstream mortgage lenders.” 

Last week, LendInvest said its financial performance turned around in the second half of its reporting period. 

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

