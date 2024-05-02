You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Raw Capital Partners allocates £100m to expat lending

by:
  02/05/2024
  • 0
Raw Capital Partners has announced the allocation of more than £100m towards lending to foreign nationals and UK expats.

The Guernsey-based lender will allocate this for borrowers purchasing buy-to-let (BTL) property in the UK.

Raw Capital Partners has also launched a lower-rate BTL product through its Raw Mortgage Fund, which provides specialist BTL deals.

It has a fixed rate of 6.99% and is available up to 65% loan to value (LTV). Loan sizes of between £50,000 and £4m are available for a single property, or up to £8.5m to a single borrower.

Its underwriting commences from day one, and a decision in principle (DIP) is typically delivered within 24 hours.

The firm said it wanted the Raw Mortgage Fund to grow from £175m to £1bn in the coming years.

So far, Raw Capital Partners has lent more than £250m to clients all over the world.

It works primarily through intermediaries including brokers, advisers and wealth managers, and has lent to borrowers based in over 50 countries, including a strong track record in the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Nigeria and South Africa.

The Raw Mortgage Fund has been backed by private investment from individuals and institutions.

Ben Nichols, interim managing director of Raw Capital Partners, said: “The Raw Mortgage Fund continues to grow. This puts us in a strong position to better serve borrowers based outside of the UK as we look to deploy buy-to-let mortgages at pace and to a wider range of clients.

“Our specialism in working with brokers that have international clients – a group that often struggles to find support from other buy-to-let lenders – certainly sets us apart. Combined with that expertise, the availability of £100m in capital and a willingness to lend, we’re confident that the Raw Mortgage Fund will continue to gain traction in the months to come.”

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

