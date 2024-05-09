You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Raw Capital Partners hires Smallman as risk and compliance head

by:
  • 09/05/2024
  • 0
Raw Capital Partners hires Smallman as risk and compliance head
Guernsey-based Raw Capital Partners has hired Victoria Smallman (pictured) as its head of risk and compliance.

Smallman has spent the past 13 years in the UK, initially working at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in a variety of roles and then at Capital for around a decade, most recently as head of growth, risk and compliance.

She will relocate back to Guernsey to take up the role and will lead the firm’s risk and compliance function.

During her time at the FCA, she received the FCA Infinity Award for her work as an FCA Change Ambassador.

The company offers specialist mortgages to foreign nationals and UK expats looking to invest in UK buy-to-let (BTL) property and mortgages for Channel Islanders.

It wants to grow its mortgage fund from £180m to £1bn in the next few years.

Ben Nichols, interim managing director of Raw Capital Partners, added: “Victoria is a brilliant addition to our team, and she has made an immediate positive impact. I’m confident that we will continue to benefit from her extensive expertise and experience as we accelerate our growth.”

Smallman added: “I’m absolutely delighted to join Raw Capital Partners and move to Guernsey with my family. Combining specialist mortgages and alternative investment opportunities, Raw is an excellent business and is experiencing phenomenal growth – I’m excited to play my part in ensuring this continues.”

Raw Capital Partners doubled in size in 2023, with its headcount coming to 40 in Guernsey, Southampton, and London.

Last week, it allocated £100m to expat lending.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.