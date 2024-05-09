Raw Capital Partners hires Smallman as risk and compliance head

Guernsey-based Raw Capital Partners has hired Victoria Smallman (pictured) as its head of risk and compliance.

Smallman has spent the past 13 years in the UK, initially working at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in a variety of roles and then at Capital for around a decade, most recently as head of growth, risk and compliance.

She will relocate back to Guernsey to take up the role and will lead the firm’s risk and compliance function.

During her time at the FCA, she received the FCA Infinity Award for her work as an FCA Change Ambassador.

The company offers specialist mortgages to foreign nationals and UK expats looking to invest in UK buy-to-let (BTL) property and mortgages for Channel Islanders.

It wants to grow its mortgage fund from £180m to £1bn in the next few years.

Ben Nichols, interim managing director of Raw Capital Partners, added: “Victoria is a brilliant addition to our team, and she has made an immediate positive impact. I’m confident that we will continue to benefit from her extensive expertise and experience as we accelerate our growth.”

Smallman added: “I’m absolutely delighted to join Raw Capital Partners and move to Guernsey with my family. Combining specialist mortgages and alternative investment opportunities, Raw is an excellent business and is experiencing phenomenal growth – I’m excited to play my part in ensuring this continues.”

Raw Capital Partners doubled in size in 2023, with its headcount coming to 40 in Guernsey, Southampton, and London.

Last week, it allocated £100m to expat lending.