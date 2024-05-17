Alternative Bridging partners with Spread a Smile charity

Specialist lender Alternative Bridging Corporation has partnered with charity Spread a Smile, following a selection process with its employees.

Spread a Smile aims to bring “joy and laughter to seriously ill children in NHS hospitals and hospices across the country”.

It has entertainers who work on the behalf of the charity, including magicians, fairies, artists, musicians, and therapy dogs, that aim to improve wellbeing and help young patients cope with the challenges of being seriously ill and hospitalised.

Spread a Smile’s artists also work to make hospital environments more child-friendly, and it has developed a programme to allow families to spend time with each other outside of hospital.

Alternative Bridging – which announced in January that it would refund valuation and legal fees – will raise donations for the charity over the year through the partnership.

This will be done through activities taking place this year.

Rinal Rodrigues (pictured), head of marketing at Alternative Bridging, said: “At Alternative Bridging, we believe it’s important to make a positive impact to society alongside our brokers and borrowers. We asked our staff which charity they wanted us to focus on supporting, and Spread a Smile was a worthy winner. The charity makes a tangible difference to the lives of thousands of seriously ill children, bringing joy to them and their families. We have some great ideas in the pipeline and look forward to raising funds for a great cause.”

Imogen Slazenger, head of fundraising at Spread a Smile, said: “We are delighted that Alternative Bridging has chosen Spread a Smile as its charity partner for 2024. Our teams have already been working together to plan lots of exciting activities that I’m confident will result in a truly meaningful partnership for everyone involved.

“We are so grateful for Alternative Bridging’s belief in and support of our work – and we very much look forward to spreading even more smiles together this year and beyond.”