Alternative Bridging makes underwriting promotion; Lendco hires trio – round-up

Specialist lender Alternative Bridging has promoted Robert Seymour to the role of senior underwriter.

Seymour has worked at Alternative Bridging since 2022, and before that, he was a senior bridging, developing and commercial finance underwriter for around two years at Market Financial Solutions.

Prior to that, he was head of second charge mortgage advising at Enterprise Finance for more than six years, and before that, he worked at Churchill Knight Associates and The Loans Engine.

Claire O’Brien, head of underwriting at Alternative Bridging Corporation, says: “Alternative Bridging has a reputation for making even complex cases straightforward, thanks to our depth of property expertise and innovative products.

“Our underwriting team is key to delivering on this reputation, and I’m delighted to announce Robert’s promotion within the team. Robert has been an invaluable asset to our company since joining us as an underwriter two years ago, consistently demonstrating dedication and expertise.”

Seymour added: “I’ve been with Alternative Bridging for over two years now. They are a pragmatic lender who are committed to delivering outstanding service to brokers and borrowers. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my role here and sharing my experience and expertise with our underwriting team.”

Alternative Bridging recently hired Paul Gavin as its head of sales, where he will manage the business development management team.

Lendco grows bridging team with trio of hires

Lendco has added three members to its bridging team as it enters its “latest phase of growth”.

Tom Dolby joins as broker sales executive and Courtney Keegan as underwriter, with Natalie Beeton completing the trio as loans servicing manager.

Dolby was most recently an underwriter at Market Financial Solutions for around a year, and prior to that, he was a specialist lending manager at Market Harborough Building Society for over four years.

Keegan joins from LendInvest, where she worked for around seven years, initially as a receptionist before becoming bridging underwriter.

Beeton previously worked at Enra Specialist Finance for more than seven years as a lending underwriter and servicing account manager.

Alex King, executive director at Lendco, said: “I’m very happy that our growth plans are coming to fruition, and these planned additions will further strengthen our position in the market. I have no doubt they will be a success, and I speak for everyone here at Lendco in extending them a very warm welcome to the team.”