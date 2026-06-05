Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/06/2026

Written By:
Posted:
June 5, 2026
Updated:
June 5, 2026
People moves and company changes were of most interest this week, with updates from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), Pivotal and Lloyds Banking Group.
Paradigm’s call to make regulated advice mandatory for all first-time buyers appealed to readers, as well as news that traditional landlords were turning to commercial and semi-commercial property.
Pivotal sets up directly authorised advice firm with Round as chairSponsored
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let
Sponsored by Aldermore
Lloyds Banking Group shakes up housing development team with two senior hires
Halifax, Lloyds, Cov BS and Gen H lower mortgage rates – round-up
Paradigm calls for mandatory advice for all first-time buyers
Santander, HSBC and Accord lower mortgage pricing – round-up
Half of homeowners wrongly believe income protection covers redundancy
Commercial property and mixed-use opportunities lure landlords away from traditional BTL