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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/06/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/06/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 5, 2026
Updated:
June 5, 2026
People moves and company changes were of most interest this week, with updates from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), Pivotal and Lloyds Banking Group.

Paradigm’s call to make regulated advice mandatory for all first-time buyers appealed to readers, as well as news that traditional landlords were turning to commercial and semi-commercial property.

 

MAB COO Luengo departs amid operational refocus

Pivotal sets up directly authorised advice firm with Round as chair

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Lloyds Banking Group shakes up housing development team with two senior hires

Halifax, Lloyds, Cov BS and Gen H lower mortgage rates – round-up

Paradigm calls for mandatory advice for all first-time buyers

Commonhold will not be instantly cheaper – Knowles

Santander, HSBC and Accord lower mortgage pricing – round-up

Homeownership out of reach for newly qualified NHS workers

Half of homeowners wrongly believe income protection covers redundancy

Commercial property and mixed-use opportunities lure landlords away from traditional BTL

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Tags:
commonhold
leasehold
Lloyds Banking Group
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB)
Paradigm Mortgage Services
Pivotal
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