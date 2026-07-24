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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/07/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/07/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 24, 2026
Updated:
July 24, 2026
Sweeping mortgage rate increases were the focus for Mortgage Solutions readers this week, dominating the most read news.

The change in government was also of interest, as new Prime Minister Andy Burnham reappointed Angela Rayner as Housing Secretary and retained Matthew Pennycook as housing minister.

 

Santander latest lender to hike mortgage rates

Major lenders increase mortgage rates as Iran conflict escalates – round-up

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Reform stamp duty, end landlord tax ‘barrage’ and instil confidence – what the industry wants from Burnham

Asking prices fall as sellers tempt ‘distracted’ buyers – Rightmove

Rayner returns as Housing Secretary in Burnham reshuffle

Six weeks on, the case for mandatory FTB advice is becoming harder to ignore – Hunt

Metro Bank muses Aldermore merger – reports

Stamp duty receipts up 16% as IHT monthly revenue reaches record level – HMRC

NatWest’s new business rates rise for second consecutive week

Pivotal’s acquisition acceleration seeks out entrepreneurial minds, says CEO Prakash

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Andy Burnham
housing secretary
HSBC
mortgage rates
NatWest

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