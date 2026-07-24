Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/07/2026

The change in government was also of interest, as new Prime Minister Andy Burnham reappointed Angela Rayner as Housing Secretary and retained Matthew Pennycook as housing minister.
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Reform stamp duty, end landlord tax ‘barrage’ and instil confidence – what the industry wants from Burnham
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Six weeks on, the case for mandatory FTB advice is becoming harder to ignore – Hunt
Stamp duty receipts up 16% as IHT monthly revenue reaches record level – HMRC
NatWest’s new business rates rise for second consecutive week
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