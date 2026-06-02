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Lloyds Banking Group shakes up housing development team with two senior hires

Lloyds Banking Group shakes up housing development team with two senior hires
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
June 2, 2026
Updated:
June 2, 2026
Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) has appointed Gina Burrows to the newly-created role of affordable housing partnerships manager whose duties include supporting the development of the bank’s shared ownership and affordable housing offerings.

Burrows (pictured) will also lead relationships across the sector and represent the group across industry bodies, government and key external partnerships.

She will be replaced as national housing development manager by Nationwide’s intermediary propositions manager Gemma Clark.

Clark will support major home builder relationships and lead regional engagement across the South West, South East, London and Home Counties. She will work closely with brokers specialising in new build to help bring forward solutions that improve access to home ownership.

 

Future vision

The team structure, says LBG, puts greater emphasis on specialists to better support homebuilders, housing associations, registered providers, and brokers operating in the new-build market.

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Andy Dean, head of housing development and sustainability at LBG, said: “Access to housing, particularly affordable routes into homeownership, is fundamental to what we do, and to do that we need a team not just capable of delivering for the now but also with the vision to help deliver the future.”

He added: “These changes ensure we’re bringing the right expertise to the right partners: working across the sector to support the delivery of new homes and help more people onto the housing ladder.”

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affordable housing
Andy Dean
Lloyds Banking Group
shared ownership

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