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New-build house prices fall £19,699 YOY in Wales; large gains made in East England

New-build house prices fall £19,699 YOY in Wales; large gains made in East England
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
May 19, 2026
Updated:
May 19, 2026
New-build house prices have fallen in five regions across the UK over the last 12 months, as the remote working “revolution” impacts property values, says industry body Propertymark.

The parts of the UK that saw reductions in the average price of new instructions on a new-build property were Wales, the North West, the South East, the South West, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The biggest decline in values was recorded in Wales, where the pricing on available properties dropped from £385,488 in April 2025 to £365,789 in April 2026. 

Elsewhere, the smallest reduction in the average price of a new-build property was in the South West, where it fell from £461,165 in April 2025 to £458,068 in April 2026.

 

In the East of England, new-build prices have risen by £57,776 year-on-year – the largest rise recorded by Propertymark.

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Gains were also recorded in Scotland, London, the North East, and the West Midlands. No change in values was recorded in the East Midlands, where average prices remained at £363,329.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “Differences in regional economy and levels of investment in both employment and infrastructure have been a key driver regarding house prices, and especially new-build properties for many years. However, things have evolved in recent years, and this continues to impact house prices across the entire spectrum. 

“We live in a very different world than only 10 years ago. The home working revolution continues to reformat core requirements and demands from people regarding where they both aspire and can realistically choose to move to.

“Long gone is the defined need for many people to commit to a daily commute to a specific location to earn a living and now many people are enjoying the freedom of greater choice regarding their locality.

“Although it’s never possible to accurately predict the future in full, there is potential for further equalisation on newbuild pricing when compared regionally. As consumer habits and housing demand changes over time, we could see a subtle but relevant convergence on new-build pricing down the line.” 

 

April 2025  Overall prices
Scotland £362,919
Wales £385,488
East Midlands £363,329
East of England £457,265
London (inner and outer London) £630,891
North East £322,519
North West £345,765
South East £538,942
South West £461,165
West Midlands £381,852
Yorkshire and the Humber £345,750

 

April 2026 

Overall prices 

Scotland 

£368,011

Wales 

£365,789 

East Midlands 

£363,329

East of England 

£515,041

London (inner and outer London) 

£685,677 

North East 

£355,497 

North West 

£339,056 

South East 

£524,881

South West 

£458,068 

West Midlands 

£397,694

Yorkshire and the Humber

£334,915 

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house price falls
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new-build house
Propertymark