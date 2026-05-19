New-build house prices fall £19,699 YOY in Wales; large gains made in East England

New-build house prices have fallen in five regions across the UK over the last 12 months, as the remote working “revolution” impacts property values, says industry body Propertymark.

The parts of the UK that saw reductions in the average price of new instructions on a new-build property were Wales, the North West, the South East, the South West, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The biggest decline in values was recorded in Wales, where the pricing on available properties dropped from £385,488 in April 2025 to £365,789 in April 2026.

Elsewhere, the smallest reduction in the average price of a new-build property was in the South West, where it fell from £461,165 in April 2025 to £458,068 in April 2026.

Greatest price rises in East of England

In the East of England, new-build prices have risen by £57,776 year-on-year – the largest rise recorded by Propertymark.

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Gains were also recorded in Scotland, London, the North East, and the West Midlands. No change in values was recorded in the East Midlands, where average prices remained at £363,329.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “Differences in regional economy and levels of investment in both employment and infrastructure have been a key driver regarding house prices, and especially new-build properties for many years. However, things have evolved in recent years, and this continues to impact house prices across the entire spectrum.

“We live in a very different world than only 10 years ago. The home working revolution continues to reformat core requirements and demands from people regarding where they both aspire and can realistically choose to move to.

“Long gone is the defined need for many people to commit to a daily commute to a specific location to earn a living and now many people are enjoying the freedom of greater choice regarding their locality.

“Although it’s never possible to accurately predict the future in full, there is potential for further equalisation on newbuild pricing when compared regionally. As consumer habits and housing demand changes over time, we could see a subtle but relevant convergence on new-build pricing down the line.”

April 2025 Overall prices Scotland £362,919 Wales £385,488 East Midlands £363,329 East of England £457,265 London (inner and outer London) £630,891 North East £322,519 North West £345,765 South East £538,942 South West £461,165 West Midlands £381,852 Yorkshire and the Humber £345,750