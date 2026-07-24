RAW Capital Partners launches bridging finance range

RAW Capital Partners has expanded its specialist lending proposition with the launch of a bridging finance range.

The Guernsey-based lender, which has provided bespoke mortgages to foreign nationals, UK expats and Channel Islanders investing in UK buy-to-let (BTL) property for more than a decade, is continuing to broaden its offering following its expansion into the UK resident market in December 2025.

The new proposition comprises unregulated first charge bridging loans secured against UK residential property.

The products are designed to complement RAW Capital Partners’ existing BTL range and support landlords at various stages of the investment cycle.

The lender said the bridging finance can be used for a range of purposes, including bridging a property purchase, overcoming chain breaks and facilitating exits from existing arrangements.

Loan sizes range from £100,000 to £4m, with terms available from three to 18 months. The products offer a maximum loan to value (LTV) of 60%, with pricing structured on a tiered basis according to LTV.

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RAW Capital Partners said the range has been designed with a focus on speed and certainty of execution, with funding provided through its own RAW Mortgage Fund, which manages more than £220m in assets.

Ben Nichols, CEO of RAW Capital Partners, said: “This is an exciting development for RAW. We are seeing clear demand from brokers for fast and flexible bridging finance to address particular challenges, such as a broken chain or a development exit, so it’s important that we evolve our product range accordingly.

“The strength of the RAW Mortgage Fund means we’re ideally positioned to offer bridging loans, with speed and certainty the two key qualities we want to provide for brokers.

“Ultimately, while we’re diversifying our product options and always seeking ways to improve product features, we still want to be known for being reliable and consistent in the service we deliver to brokers and borrowers. I’m confident the launch of our new bridging range will be well-received.”