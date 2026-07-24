Home buying industry called on to respond to govt smart data consultation

Organisations in the home buying sector have been urged to respond to the government's consultation on smart data schemes and their use in the property market.

The Open Property Data Association (OPDA) said the response from the sector would help to shape the future of property data sharing, as the Department for Business and Trade’s Smart Data Multi-Sector Call for Evidence seeks views on how smart data could be used.

The consultation is open until 1 October 2026.

Smart data could enable firms to share information with consumers and businesses securely, which the OPDA said could reduce property transaction delays and make the process more efficient.

This comes after the government published its Home Buying and Selling Roadmap, with plans to reform property transactions through digitisation and mandated data sharing standards.

Maria Harris, chair of the OPDA, said in a recent interview with Mortgage Solutions that professionals across the property and mortgage sectors needed to prepare for the changes to the home buying process.

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She said engagement was needed to ensure sufficient understanding and influence in the government’s plans.

Industry must help shape governmental decisions

The OPDA said without this, the industry risked important decisions being made without sufficient input from the organisations directly delivering services to consumers.

Harris said: “The government is seeking evidence on how smart data should be applied across a number of sectors, including property, and it is vital that our industry engages with that process.”

She said too often, stakeholders said they were not aware that consultations were taking place or complained that decisions were made without their input, but said this was the sector’s chance to make their views clear.

“Property is a complex ecosystem and there are many organisations, working groups, industry bodies and government departments involved in different aspects of data, digitisation and reform. We recognise that this can sometimes feel confusing for stakeholders,” she said.

Harris added: “What is important to understand is that the government’s smart data programme provides the overarching legislative, policy and governance framework through which data-sharing schemes will be launched. The work being undertaken across the property sector – including the delivery of the Home Buying and Selling Roadmap and the development of smart property data standards – can help inform how those smart data schemes are designed and implemented.

“That is why we are encouraging every organisation with an interest in shaping the future of property data to read the consultation and submit a response.”