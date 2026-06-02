MAB COO Luengo departs amid operational refocus

Yaiza Luengo has left her post as chief operating officer and director of Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) after nearly a year.

MAB said it was modifying its operating model and had no current plans to appoint a replacement chief operating officer, but was focusing on an “alternative operating structure” to support its operational and strategic objectives.

The advice firm will concentrate on technology, change and data-led decision making.

In recent months, it has appointed Sofina Reeves as director of transformation and change, and Andrew Ford as group head of data to support this refocus.

Further, Darran Brindley joined MAB as product director, to focus on operational excellence, technical capability and the development of its product function. He previously worked at Travelex and Thomas Cook Airlines UK in product roles.

Donna Brenchley has also been appointed chief commercial officer, following 20 years with MAB. The firm said she had played a significant role in its growth, in positions including commercial director and chief transformation officer.

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In her new role, she will lead procurement, property management and operational efficiency initiatives.

MAB said it remained focused on improving programme delivery and cross-functional collaboration to provide a more connected experience for colleagues and customers.

MAB’s full-year results for 2025 showed growth in revenue and profits, as its adviser numbers increased and the volume of mortgages transacted rose by 18%.

Earlier this month, the group was listed on the London Stock Exchange’s main market.