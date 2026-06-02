Shawbrook adds pair to South East development finance team

Joseph Wilson and Aaron Cummings have been appointed to Shawbrook’s South East development finance team as relationship director and assistant relationship director.

Wilson has more than 20 years of experience banking and property finance, across residential and commercial real estate lending. This includes managing complex property transactions and building relationships.

Cummings has previously worked in development finance, underwriting and portfolio lending roles.

Simon Knowles, senior director, development finance at Shawbrook, said: “Joseph and Aaron are two strong additions to the development finance team. Their experience, market knowledge and understanding of developers’ needs will further strengthen the support we provide to customers and brokers across the South East, which remains a key region for Shawbrook with continued levels of development activity and demand for specialist funding support.”

Wilson said he was pleased to join the business at an exciting time for its development finance division, adding: “The team has built a strong reputation in the market and I’m looking forward to working closely with developers and brokers across the South East.”

Cummings said it was “great” to be part of the team and support developers across the region.

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“Shawbrook’s relationship-led approach and strong market proposition create a real opportunity to help customers move forward with confidence,” he added.

Shawbrook recently surpassed £3bn in development finance and marked its tenth year in the market.