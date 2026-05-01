MAB lists on LSE’s Main Market

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has announced that it has moved its listing to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Its shares began trading on the Main Market at 8am today. At the same time, MAB moved off AIM, where it has been listed since 2014.

No new shares were issued as part of the move and MAB will continue trading with the ticker MAB1.

The transition to the LSE’s Main Market exemplifies MAB’s strategic advantages as well as the scale it has achieved, which underpin the firm’s growth objectives.

Peter Brodnicki (pictured), CEO of MAB, said: “Admission to the Main Market marks an important milestone in MAB’s development, reflecting the scale, quality, and maturity of the business we have built since joining AIM in 2014.

“MAB’s proposition is underpinned by a proprietary technology platform, with AI increasingly acting as a significant enabler, alongside a unique dataset built over 25 years of customer interactions. Together, these capabilities support strong and resilient lead flow across economic cycles, and reinforce our position as a leading, tech-enabled intermediary platform.

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“We believe admission to the Main Market is a natural progression for a business of our scale and ambition, enhancing our profile, with the aim of meeting the criteria for inclusion in the FTSE 250 over time.”

Last month, the firm acquired HomeOwners Alliance to strengthen its presence in the home buying journey earlier.