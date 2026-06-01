Homeownership out of reach for newly qualified NHS workers

A study from Boon Brokers found that with salaries ranging from £32,073 to £39,043, an NHS worker with a 5% deposit would not be able to afford a home in many UK cities.
The borrowing shortfall is the widest in London, where an NHS employee on a Band 5 salary with a 5.5 income multiple would only be able to borrow up to £204,925, compared to an average property price of £463,000. This would leave them with a borrowing gap of £234,925.
An average-priced home in Bristol would also be out of reach, as the maximum they could borrow would be £170,770, compared to an average property price of £309,000, giving them a loan shortfall of £122,780.
The four cities that would be affordable for an NHS worker on a Band 5 salary would be Nottingham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Glasgow, Boon Brokers found.
|City
|Average First-Time Buyer Property Price
|Mortgage Required (95% LTV)
|Maximum Mortgage for NHS Band 5 (5.5x)
|Borrowing Shortfall
|London
|£463,000
|£439,850
|£204,925
|£234,925
|Bristol
|£309,000
|£293,550
|£170,770
|£122,780
|Edinburgh
|£244,000
|£231,800
|£170,770
|£61,030
|Manchester
|£233,000
|£221,350
|£170,770
|£50,580
|Cardiff
|£233,000
|£221,350
|£170,770
|£50,580
|Leeds
|£213,000
|£202,350
|£170,770
|£31,580
|Birmingham
|£211,000
|£200,450
|£170,770
|£29,680
|Southampton
|£208,000
|£197,600
|£170,770
|£26,830
|Norwich
|£203,000
|£192,850
|£170,770
|£22,080
|Sheffield
|£196,000
|£186,200
|£170,770
|£15,430
|Belfast
|£181,000
|£171,950
|£170,770
|£1,180
|Nottingham
|£177,000
|£168,150
|£170,770
|Mortgage Achievable
|Newcastle
|£178,000
|£169,100
|£170,770
|Mortgage Achievable
|Liverpool
|£167,000
|£158,650
|£170,770
|Mortgage Achievable
|Glasgow
|£166,000
|£157,700
|£170,770
|Mortgage Achievable
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Higher salaries main route to homeownership
The firm said that while some lower-paid NHS workers might be able to get onto the property ladder by purchasing a flat or maisonette, homeownership was inaccessible until employees progressed to Band 6, 7 or 8a salaries.
Band 6 salaries start at £39,959 and the maximum Band 8a salary is £64,750.
|Band
|Example roles
|<2 yrs
|Mid range
|Top of band
|Band 1
Closed to new entrants (Dec 2018)
|Domestic support worker, housekeeping assistant, driver, nursery assistant
|—
|—
|—
|Band 2
|Healthcare assistant, secretary/typist, security officer, domestic team leader
|£23,615
|£23,615
|—
|Band 3
|Emergency care assistant, trainee clinical coder, OT support worker
|£24,071
|—
|£25,674
|Band 4
|Assistant practitioner, pharmacy technician, dental nurse
|£26,530
|—
|£29,114
|Band 5
|Nurse, ODP, podiatrist, therapeutic radiographer, ICT test analyst
|£29,970
|£32,324
|£36,483
|Band 6
|School nurse, experienced paramedic, health records manager, clinical psychology trainee
|£37,338
|£39,405
|£44,962
|Band 7
|Communications manager, high intensity therapist, advanced speech & language therapist
|£46,148
|£48,526
|£52,809
|Band 8a
|Modern matron, nurse consultant, dental lab manager, project/programme manager
|£53,755
|£56,454
|£60,504
|Band 8b
|Head of education & training, clinical physiology service manager, head orthoptist
|£62,215
|£66,246
|£72,293
|Band 8c
|Head of HR, consultant clinical scientist, consultant paramedic
|£74,290
|£78,814
|£85,601
|Band 8d
|Consultant psychologist, chief nurse, chief finance manager, estates manager
|£88,168
|£93,572
|£101,677
|Band 9
|Podiatric consultant (surgery), chief finance manager, director of estates & facilities
|£105,385
|£111,740
|£121,271
Boon Brokers’ research found that the NHS Band 7 salary was the minimum needed in Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh to buy a home with a 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage.
Homeownership in Bristol was unaffordable for NHS workers until Band 8a.
Even in cities with lower property prices, such as Birmingham, Southampton and Norwich, a minimum salary of at least Band 6 was required for a single homeowner.
Boon Brokers said there was a “growing disconnect” between NHS salaries and modern property prices in many UK cities. It said homeownership was increasingly shaped by geography, salary progression and longer saving timelines.
The firm said: “Across several UK cities, the research suggests that average first-time buyer property costs are no longer keeping pace with NHS salary growth, leaving many workers facing increasingly unrealistic pathways towards long-term homeownership, despite full-time employment within the NHS.”