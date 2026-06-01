Homeownership out of reach for newly qualified NHS workers

Band 5 NHS workers, newly qualified entry-level clinical professionals, do not have the salaries to access a mortgage to buy a home, a broker’s research found.

A study from Boon Brokers found that with salaries ranging from £32,073 to £39,043, an NHS worker with a 5% deposit would not be able to afford a home in many UK cities.

The borrowing shortfall is the widest in London, where an NHS employee on a Band 5 salary with a 5.5 income multiple would only be able to borrow up to £204,925, compared to an average property price of £463,000. This would leave them with a borrowing gap of £234,925.

An average-priced home in Bristol would also be out of reach, as the maximum they could borrow would be £170,770, compared to an average property price of £309,000, giving them a loan shortfall of £122,780.

The four cities that would be affordable for an NHS worker on a Band 5 salary would be Nottingham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Glasgow, Boon Brokers found.

NHS Band 5 Salary vs UK First-Time Buyer Property Prices

City Average First-Time Buyer Property Price Mortgage Required (95% LTV) Maximum Mortgage for NHS Band 5 (5.5x) Borrowing Shortfall London £463,000 £439,850 £204,925 £234,925 Bristol £309,000 £293,550 £170,770 £122,780 Edinburgh £244,000 £231,800 £170,770 £61,030 Manchester £233,000 £221,350 £170,770 £50,580 Cardiff £233,000 £221,350 £170,770 £50,580 Leeds £213,000 £202,350 £170,770 £31,580 Birmingham £211,000 £200,450 £170,770 £29,680 Southampton £208,000 £197,600 £170,770 £26,830 Norwich £203,000 £192,850 £170,770 £22,080 Sheffield £196,000 £186,200 £170,770 £15,430 Belfast £181,000 £171,950 £170,770 £1,180 Nottingham £177,000 £168,150 £170,770 Mortgage Achievable Newcastle £178,000 £169,100 £170,770 Mortgage Achievable Liverpool £167,000 £158,650 £170,770 Mortgage Achievable Glasgow £166,000 £157,700 £170,770 Mortgage Achievable

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Higher salaries main route to homeownership

The firm said that while some lower-paid NHS workers might be able to get onto the property ladder by purchasing a flat or maisonette, homeownership was inaccessible until employees progressed to Band 6, 7 or 8a salaries.

Band 6 salaries start at £39,959 and the maximum Band 8a salary is £64,750.

Band Example roles <2 yrs Mid range Top of band Band 1

Closed to new entrants (Dec 2018) Domestic support worker, housekeeping assistant, driver, nursery assistant — — — Band 2 Healthcare assistant, secretary/typist, security officer, domestic team leader £23,615 £23,615 — Band 3 Emergency care assistant, trainee clinical coder, OT support worker £24,071 — £25,674 Band 4 Assistant practitioner, pharmacy technician, dental nurse £26,530 — £29,114 Band 5 Nurse, ODP, podiatrist, therapeutic radiographer, ICT test analyst £29,970 £32,324 £36,483 Band 6 School nurse, experienced paramedic, health records manager, clinical psychology trainee £37,338 £39,405 £44,962 Band 7 Communications manager, high intensity therapist, advanced speech & language therapist £46,148 £48,526 £52,809 Band 8a Modern matron, nurse consultant, dental lab manager, project/programme manager £53,755 £56,454 £60,504 Band 8b Head of education & training, clinical physiology service manager, head orthoptist £62,215 £66,246 £72,293 Band 8c Head of HR, consultant clinical scientist, consultant paramedic £74,290 £78,814 £85,601 Band 8d Consultant psychologist, chief nurse, chief finance manager, estates manager £88,168 £93,572 £101,677 Band 9 Podiatric consultant (surgery), chief finance manager, director of estates & facilities £105,385 £111,740 £121,271

Boon Brokers’ research found that the NHS Band 7 salary was the minimum needed in Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh to buy a home with a 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage.

Homeownership in Bristol was unaffordable for NHS workers until Band 8a.

Even in cities with lower property prices, such as Birmingham, Southampton and Norwich, a minimum salary of at least Band 6 was required for a single homeowner.

Boon Brokers said there was a “growing disconnect” between NHS salaries and modern property prices in many UK cities. It said homeownership was increasingly shaped by geography, salary progression and longer saving timelines.

The firm said: “Across several UK cities, the research suggests that average first-time buyer property costs are no longer keeping pace with NHS salary growth, leaving many workers facing increasingly unrealistic pathways towards long-term homeownership, despite full-time employment within the NHS.”