TMG hires Scott as sales director

TMG Mortgage Network has appointed Bob Scott as sales and growth director.

Scott (pictured) has been sales director at Movin Legal for the last two and a half years and has been in financial services for 30 years.

He said he was “delighted to be joining TMG Mortgage Network at such an exciting time”.

“TMG has built a strong reputation for doing things differently, backing its members and investing in the areas that genuinely help advisers grow.

“My focus will be on getting close to firms, understanding what support they need and helping them unlock more value from the opportunities already within their businesses.

“There is a huge amount of potential across the network and I am looking forward to working with Scott and the wider team to help deliver the next phase of growth.”

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Scott Thorpe, CEO of TMG Mortgage Network, added: “Bob is a fantastic appointment for TMG and brings exactly the kind of experience, energy and industry knowledge we want around our members. We have invested heavily in technology, data and artificial intelligence (AI), and we will continue to lead from the front in those areas. But nothing replaces proper face-to-face support, real training, and sitting down with our members to understand their businesses.

“Tech can give you insight, but people turn that insight into action. Bob’s role is about getting closer to our firms, understanding where the opportunities are, and helping brokers build stronger, more profitable businesses. The challenge we have set is clear: help our firms increase both their value and profitability by at least 10% month on month by giving them more structure and more focused support.

“This appointment is another example of TMG investing in the people, tools and expertise our members need to grow.”

John Ahmed, CEO of Movin Legal, said: “Bob has made a strong contribution during his time with Movin Legal and leaves with our very best wishes. Movin Legal and TMG Mortgage Network have a fantastic relationship, and Bob’s move will only strengthen that further.”

Driving investment forward

The appointment follows the company’s announcement last September that it was entering the next stage of investment and growth with AI as the focus.

Described as TMG 2.0, the network said it would ensure its brokers are “not just keeping pace with change but leading it”.

In January, the firm appointed Jasmine Smith as head of sales and recruitment, supporting its “ambitious growth strategy and continued focus on adviser development”.