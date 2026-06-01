TAB appoints Rodrigues

TAB has appointed Karen Rodrigues, formerly of Market Financial Solutions and Smoove, as its new sales director.

At TAB, Rodrigues (pictured) will take ownership of the lender’s broker and intermediary sales strategy, driving origination growth, deepening relationships with key distribution partners, and helping shape the wider commercial direction of the business.

She will report into CEO Duncan Kreeger.

Kreeger, who also founded TAB, said that Karen Rodrigues was “one of the most recognised names in UK intermediary lending”.

“She has spent three decades building trust with brokers and intermediaries across every corner of the specialist market – that depth of relationship and insight is rare, and it’s precisely what we need as we move into the next phase of TAB’s growth.

“She is exactly the kind of hire that can change the trajectory of a business and we are delighted to welcome her to the team as we look to bring momentum into lending and deliver mortgages at bridging speed.”

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let Sponsored by Aldermore

As well as Smoove and Market Financial Solutions, Rodrigues has worked at Halifax, GE Capital, Aldermore, Kensington, OneSavings Bank and Vida Homeloans.

Rodrigues said: “I’ve watched TAB build something genuinely different in this market: a specialist property finance lender combining real technology with real service – while actually delivering on both.

“The team has earned a strong reputation with brokers, and I’m excited to be part of the business as it accelerates its growth across the specialist mortgage market. There’s a huge opportunity ahead, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Rodrigues’ appointment is the latest in a series of senior hires at TAB as the lender invests in its people, technology and intermediary proposition to meet growing demand for flexible specialist property finance solutions across the UK and follows the promotion of Porsche marketeer Charlene Nayler to head of marketing.