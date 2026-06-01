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Leeds recruits Nicholls as BDM

Leeds recruits Nicholls as BDM
Rosie Murray-West
Written By:
Posted:
June 1, 2026
Updated:
June 1, 2026
Leeds Building Society has appointed Lee Nicholls as business development manager, as part of continued investment in its broker partnerships.

Nicholls (pictured) has worked in business development for Coventry and Earl of Shilton Building Societies, where Leeds said he built strong relationships with intermediary partners and developed a clear understanding of the needs and challenges facing brokers and their clients.

In his new role, Nicholls will support intermediaries across the Midlands region, covering Birmingham, Coventry, Worcester, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Dudley. He will focus on strengthening existing relationships, while building new connections and helping brokers deliver positive outcomes for their customers.

James O’Reilly, head of intermediary partnerships at Leeds Building Society, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lee to the team. His breadth of experience and strong relationship focus make him a great fit for Leeds and for the brokers he’ll be supporting across the Midlands.

“Lee brings valuable insight from across the market, and his appointment reinforces our continued investment in intermediary support. We’re looking forward to him building strong partnerships and helping deliver great outcomes for brokers and their clients.”

 

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business development manager
business development manager (BDM)
Leeds Building Society

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